Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
