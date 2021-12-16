Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danimer Scientific.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

