Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 7.6%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.00 and last traded at $159.00. Approximately 45,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,114,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,221.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $2,720,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,718,673 shares of company stock worth $447,550,005. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 149.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 144,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.