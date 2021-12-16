David White Purchases 500 Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Director David White purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,181.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,312.87.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.68 million and a P/E ratio of 51.36. Ag Growth International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.17.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.75.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

