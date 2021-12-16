Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,780 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNED. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 127,188 shares of company stock valued at $973,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

