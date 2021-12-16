Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.