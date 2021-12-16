Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,799.89

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,799.89 ($63.43) and traded as high as GBX 5,145 ($67.99). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,876 ($64.44), with a volume of 343,522 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($58.15) to GBX 5,300 ($70.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 96.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,970.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,806.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.

In related news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($69.21), for a total transaction of £279,970.02 ($369,988.13). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.80), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($252,661.29).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

