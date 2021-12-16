Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.84. 34,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 23,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

