DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,495. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

