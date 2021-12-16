Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $215.10

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.10 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 221.70 ($2.93), with a volume of 1046454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.40 ($2.94).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.18) to GBX 297 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.40 ($4.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.14.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,550,505.80).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

