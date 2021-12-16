Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.26 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $26.51 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.07 or 0.08356419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.59 or 1.00003112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00052689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

