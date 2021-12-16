Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

