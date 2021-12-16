Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $181,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

