Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,585,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

