Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 590 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,213,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

