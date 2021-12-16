Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 53,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.86 and a 200 day moving average of $345.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

