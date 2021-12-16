Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.62 ($101.82).

BNR opened at €76.42 ($85.87) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.41.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

