Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.62 ($101.82).

BNR opened at €76.42 ($85.87) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.41.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

