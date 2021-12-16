Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $30.79 on Thursday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 96.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

