DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

