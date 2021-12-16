Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.15 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:DTGI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

