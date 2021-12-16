Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
