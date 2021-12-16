Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

