Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.41).

DLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 396 ($5.23) to GBX 295 ($3.90) in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.55) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.37) to GBX 367 ($4.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 2.59 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 271.69 ($3.59). The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,775. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 260.80 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

