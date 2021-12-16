disBalancer Trading Down 19% This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $173,320.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,287,501 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

