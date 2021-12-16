Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

