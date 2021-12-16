DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 164.4% in November

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DOCOF stock remained flat at $$42.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.