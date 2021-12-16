DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 164.4% in November

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of DOCOF stock remained flat at $$42.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
