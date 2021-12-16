DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of DocuSign worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -260.47, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $14,310,289 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

