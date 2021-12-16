Donna L. Decarolis Sells 10,000 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFG opened at $63.14 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

