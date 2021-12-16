DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,294. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210,829 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

