DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,294. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
