Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

DEI opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

