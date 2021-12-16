Dover (NYSE:DOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Dover stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.32. 929,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

