Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

