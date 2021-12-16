Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Down 71.2% in November

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

