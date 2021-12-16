Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

DRXGF remained flat at $$7.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.