Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.68.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.