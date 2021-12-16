Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRETF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

