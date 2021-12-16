Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRETF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

