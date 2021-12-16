DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DD opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

