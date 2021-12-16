Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 120,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.