Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 218,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 54,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,051. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

