Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $561,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.63. 16,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,053. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

