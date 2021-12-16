Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.35. 19,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.