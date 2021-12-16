Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

UNH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.95. 46,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,809. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $495.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.30. The stock has a market cap of $466.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

