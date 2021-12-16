Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,739. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

