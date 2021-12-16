Dynatronics (DYNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT):

12/15/2021 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners."

11/12/2021 – Dynatronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. Dynatronics Co. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

