Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

DYNT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

