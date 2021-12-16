E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.65 ($11.97) and traded as high as €11.47 ($12.89). E.On shares last traded at €11.44 ($12.85), with a volume of 4,433,339 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.28) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.88 ($13.34).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.66.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

