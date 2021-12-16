E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646 in the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,504,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

