easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Purchases 28 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($198.33).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 23 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($197.57).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 485.90 ($6.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 596.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.08.

EZJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.08) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.07) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($10.04) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 752.79 ($9.95).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

