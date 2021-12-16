eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 604,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,630. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.