Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edison International were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIX opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

