Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. 43,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,651. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,401,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,287,000 after buying an additional 93,674 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

