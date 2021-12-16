EFFORCE (WOZX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EFFORCE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EFFORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EFFORCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EFFORCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.